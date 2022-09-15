Cardi B Delivers Huge Surprise To Former Bronx Middle School With $100K Donation In Striking Red Dress & Denim-Embellished Louboutins

Cardi B delivered a huge surprise to the students and faculty at her alma mater The Alexander Macomb School in New York City on Sept. 13. The hip hop superstar was met with screams and cheers as she revealed that she will be donating $100,000 for school programming. The money will go toward performing arts tracts both throughout the school day and after school at IS 232.

Cardi shared the big news alongside New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks and K. Bain, founder and executive director of Community Capacity Development, at I.S. 232 to celebrate the start of the school year. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker also gave an inspirational speech about working hard in school to achieve your dreams.

The Grammy Award-winning musician was stylishly dressed for the occasion, arriving in a red midi dress by Loewe. The rib-knitted piece is crafted from a wool-blend and designed to sculpt and embrace the body’s natural curves. It’s shaped with a high neck, long fitted sleeves and a full-length two-way zipper. For glam, she went with neutral eyeshadow with sharp winged eyeliner. She styled her hair straight with bangs.

Completing Cardi’s look with Christian Louboutin’s Gourmi Chain-Embellished Denim Sandals. The heels get their name from the gourmette chain that wraps around the ankle — it’s strung with delicate charms that speak to the house codes. Made from blue denim contrasted by gold topstitching, they have an open-toe silhouette with a pin-thin stiletto heel.

When it comes to fashion, Cardi has an affinity for fun and daring ensembles, which has made her become the fashion industry’s favorite “it” girl. She favors edgy dresses, printed separates and effective athleisure pieces. On the footwear front, the “Up” artist often steps out in a range of styles from labels like Jimmy Choo, Louboutin’s, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela, Chanel and Jessica Rich.

