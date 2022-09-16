Cardi B Channels Marilyn Monroe With Bell-Sleeve Midi Dress & 6-Inch Louboutin Heels For Court Trial in NYC

Cardi B was dressed to the nines while appearing in Queens County Criminal Court in New York City on Thursday. The hip hop superstar looked gorgeous and glamorous as she made her way out of the courthouse.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper was spotted out in a white midi dress by Proenza Schouler. The form-fitting garment had a plunging square neckline, a ruffled bodice and long bell sleeves with slits near the cuffs.

Cardi B appears at Queens County Criminal Court in New York on Sept. 15, 2022. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

Cardi swapped her usual dark tresses for ginger locs, which she parted on the side and styled in tousled curls, resembling the iconic Marylin Monroe’s hairstyle. To further accentuate her look, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker accessorized with oversized tinted sunglasses and chunky diamond earrings. For makeup, she went with soft eyeshadow and a neutral glossy pout.

Completing Cardi’s look was a set of white pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin. The sharp silhouette had a triangular pointed-toe, a high counter for extra support and a 6-inch stiletto heel. Pointy pumps remain as a versatile and timeless shoe style for somber occasions due to durable construction. The classic and versatile shoe adds instant sharpness to any look, thanks to its sleek pointed silhouette.

Cardi B Performing At Wireless Festival In London. CREDIT: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com

When it comes to fashion, Cardi has an affinity for fun and daring ensembles, which has made her become the fashion industry’s favorite “it” girl. She favors edgy dresses, printed separates and effective athleisure pieces. On the footwear front, the “Up” artist often steps out in a range of styles from labels like Jimmy Choo, Louboutin’s, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela, Chanel and Jessica Rich.

