Cardi B Masters Her Tennis Grunt With Normani In Lavender Skirt & Sneakers for ‘Cardi Tries’

Cardi B traded her signature stilettos for a pair of tennis shoes in the newest episode of “Cardi Tries.” The series follows the Grammy Award-winning rapper and her friends as they try their hands at new skills.

After testing her survival skills, stepping into the ballet studio, officiating a wedding, and giving her husband, Offset, a tattoo, Cardi B invited her friend and “Wild Side” collaborator Normani onto the show to play tennis for the first time — with some help from professional tennis player and 2012 junior world champion Taylor Townsend. In the new episode, the duo receives a lesson from the tennis pro, who teaches them basic tennis techniques, including positioning fundamentals, forehand, backhand and how to rally.

Of course, Cardi was stylishly dressed to hit the court. The “Bickenhead” artist wore a lavender set that consisted of a plunging crop top and a high-waist pleated skirt. To amp up the glam, she swept some of her hair to the side, while the rest was styled up into a bow and the back half cascaded down her back.

Normani pulled out a fresh outfit to play the sport. The chart topping singer went monochrome in a white sleeveless top and matching mini skirt. She finished off her look with a pair of crisp white and blue Nike sneakers.

Cardi also opted for a pair of white sneakers. The “Hustlers” star sealed the deal with tube socks and Chanel sneakers. Cardi has an affinity for fun and daring ensembles, which has made her become the fashion industry’s favorite “it” girl. She favors a range of shoe styles from labels like Jimmy Choo, Louboutin’s, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela, Chanel and Jessica Rich.

