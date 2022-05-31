Cardi B Edgy Cutout Jumpsuit Gets Sleek Finish With Matching Scarf & Pointy Heels for Performance In Mexico

Cardi B pulled out a show-stopping ensemble to perform at a private event in Mexico yesterday. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has been living it up during her tropical getaway with her husband and Migos member Offset. The dynamic celebrity duo spent their Memorial Day Weekend under the sunny skies of the south-of-the-border with plenty of friends and familiar faces including Normani.

Before hitting the stage, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker shared a quick clip to her Instagram Stories that showed off the outfit. The video shows Cardi standing in front of a small pool of water and marble walls. The 29-year-old musician made quite the statement in a Stormy Camouflage Print Jumpsuit by Dundas. A must-have for the summer, the one-piece is adorned with a jungle camouflage print and constructed with a bodysuit that includes a bustier top. The garment is also supported with glamorous gold chain straps that cross to form a halter neck silhouette and wraps up tightly in a form-fitting scuba spandex jersey. The jumpsuit currently retails for $1,650 on the brand’s website and is also available in hot pink.

The “Hustlers” actress covered her long bone straight tresses with a matching silk scarf. She continued to accessorize with thin gold hoop earrings and a chunky bracelet. The video allowed for quick glimpse at her footwear choice, which appeared to be a pointy silhouette.

When it comes to fashion, Cardi has an affinity for fun and daring ensembles, which has made her become the fashion industry’s favorite “it” girl. She favors edgy dresses, printed separates and effective athleisure pieces. On the footwear front, the “Up” artist often steps out in a range of styles from labels like Jimmy Choo, Louboutin’s, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela, Chanel and Jessica Rich.

