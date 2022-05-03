Cardi B Walks on Gold in Platform Heels With Edgy Beaded Dress for Met Gala After-Party 2022

Cardi B went from dripping gold at the Met Gala to slipping into a sleek black dress for the after-party in New York last night.

The musician’s look exuded elegance. She stepped out in a fitted black gown with a mermaid-style silhouette. The dress featured a halter neck strap with a scoop neckline. The straps led into shiny gold and silver embellished detailing. The sparkly tabs at her chest also featured a long dangling beaded detail at the center of the dress. The frock draped down to her feet and featured a pleated finish.

Cardi B arriving to the met gala after party in New York City, May 2, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

When it came to accessories, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper wore a pair of gold earrings that matched the detailing of her dress.

Though the star’s dress covered most of her footwear, the front of her gold platform pumps could be seen peeking out beneath her frock. The open-toe shoes featured a metallic gold finish and a chunky block sole.

For the main event earlier in the 29-year-old brought the Gilded Age theme to life in a custom Versace gown with matching arm warmers and neck accessories that created the appearance of dozens of necklaces layered on top of one another.

Cardi B at the 2022 Met Gala. CREDIT: AP

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde, and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

