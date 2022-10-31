Cardi B Nails Marge Simpson Costume in Plunging Corset, Ceiling-Scraping Blue Hairdo & 8-Inch Heels for Halloween

Celebrities are getting into the spooky spirit this year, pulling out all the stops for their Halloween costumes. Cardi B is one of the latest stars to share her costume.

On Monday, the Grammy Award-winning rapper sent social media ablaze as she uploaded photos of herself channeling popular television character Marge Simpson from the hit series, “The Simpsons.”

In a pair of Instagram posts, Cardi sports the signature Lego-yellow skin tone and ceiling-scraping blue hairdo, but instead of Marge’s traditional green shift dress and flats, she throws on Mrs. Simpson’s familiar look with a green corset and red sky-high patent pumps.

The corset draped delicately on her shoulders and included contour boning details and a plunging neckline. As for the heels, Cardi’s footwear featured a chunky, stacked outsole and sat atop a thin 8-inch heel. To further elevate the moment, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker accessorized with a dramatic layered beaded necklace and bold blue winged eyeliner and a matte red lip.

Then, in a second shot, she reproduces a classic Mugler look, baring the top half of her body in a black-and-white gown.

Cardi wasn’t the only one to don a “Simpsons”-inspired costume this Halloween; Lizzo also painted herself bright yellow and donned a towering big blue wig, but she also opted for Marge’s classic look with cartoon makeup lines.

When it comes to fashion, Cardi has an affinity for fun and daring ensembles, which has made her become the fashion industry’s favorite “it” girl. She favors edgy dresses, printed separates and effective athleisure pieces. On the footwear front, the “Up” artist often steps out in a range of styles from labels like Jimmy Choo, Louboutin’s, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela, Chanel and Jessica Rich.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see how Cardi B’s style has evolved throughout the years.