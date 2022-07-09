Cardi B Takes the Stage in a See-Through Sequin Bodysuit and Black Vinyl Boots at the London’s Wireless Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Cardi B returned to the stage in a gleaming bodysuit in London.

The “WAP” rapper got the crowed going as she stepped on stage at the Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park in London, England. The rapper was joined by some of music’s biggest acts like Miley Cyrus, Summer Walker, and Jack Harlow. Cardi has been a hot commodity in Europe this week, taking her acts to Norway first, and now, England.

Cardi B Performing At Wireless Festival In London. CREDIT: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com

The rapper made sure to shine, donning a black mesh bodysuit with silver reflective sequins scattered across the see-through fabric. The bodysuit was fitted and had a v-cut neckline with long sleeves. The bodice was also covered in glitter, the silver reflects sitting atop black fabric that worked like a bra top that gave the star support, while keeping her covered up. The silver and blue sequins were accompanied by strings of purple beads that dangled and swayed as Cardi moved up and down the lengthy stage, rapping her heart out to fans. The mom of two paired the black bodysuit with a black high-waisted thong that was covered up with sequins and sparkles. The mesh suit was breathable, allowing the rapper to do her thing on stage without a hitch.

Wanting to give a smashing performance while looking her very best, Cardi donned sturdy black boots for the occasion. The pointed boots had thick square heels and a vinyl, shiny quality to them that matched the sheen of the bodysuit. The boots were practically eclipsed by all the sparkle going on in the rapper’s stage outfit, however, they managed to grab attention because of their vibrant shine. Thanks to the thick heels, Cardi was ready to dance and walk across the stage without any issues. The rapper is known for her intense footwear and bold looks, and this ensemble is no exception.