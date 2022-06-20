Cardi B Performs Unexpected Barefoot Dance With Knife & Doesn’t Ruin Her Pedicure During Father’s Day Celebration

Cardi B supported her husband Offset on Father’s Day by dancing to his new single.

The rapper posted to her Instagram on Sunday dancing to the Migos rapper’s new song with SleazyWorld Go, titled “Step 1.” Cardi B also surprised Offset with breakfast in bed and a new watch. The couple share their 3-year-old daughter Kulture and 9-month-old son Wave. Offset also has three other children from previous relationships.

In the video, which she captioned “Father’s Day,” Cardi B wore a green fitted midi dress with slits up both legs and a high neck. She accessorized the look with a few bracelets and a hot pink balaclava worn over her head. She also carried a knife, which really completed the ninja-inspired look.

Though she skipped the shoes this time, the “Bodak Yellow” musician is known to have an affinity for fun and daring ensembles, which has made her become the fashion industry’s favorite “it” girl. She favors a range of shoe styles from labels like Jimmy Choo, Louboutin’s, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela, Chanel and Jessica Rich just to name a few.

She also is a big name in the sneaker industry. She’s partnered up with Reebok and recently announced a new collaboration. The collection, called “Let Me Be…Enchanted,” emphasizes her over-the-top style and captivating energy with a new range of footwear and apparel in bright hues with exaggerated details and luxurious materials.

