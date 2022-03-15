Cardi B and Sister Hennessy Carolina Model Versace’s Medusa Mini Bag in 6-Inch Metallic Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It was a family fashion affair for Cardi B and her sister, Hennessy Carolina. On Monday, the chart-topping musician took to Instagram to share a new photoset of herself and Carolina posing in Versace outfits.

The new images of the social media influencers modeling the fashion house’s Medusa Mini bag, which retails for around $1,350, were immediately flooded with comments calling the dynamic sibling duo “goddesses” and “Versace girls.” In the new shots, Cardi B poses in a light pink top. She teamed the pastel garment with form-fitting blue, green and pink swirl leggings done in Versace’s psychedelic Medusa Music print. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker opted for neutral glam and accessorized with thick gold hoop earrings, a bracelet and a gold top handle bag.

The Grammy Award winner tied her look together with gold platform sandals. The sky-high heels featured a round chunky outer sole, thin strap and a 6-inch heel.

Carolina matched her sister’s glamour by wearing a vibrant blue sleeveless top. She paired it with a turquoise mini skirt that in Versace’s jacquard allover print. Carolina accessorized with a teal handbag and styled her signature raven locs in big barrel curls. As for footwear, she slipped into the same shoe style as Cardi, but instead of gold she wore silver.

Platform sandals have become a significant staple for the spring season. They were the shoe of the moment last year and show no signs of disappearing in 2022. Several celebrities like Eva Longoria, Paris Jackson, Camila Mendes, Vanessa Hudgens, Chloe Bailey and Olivia Culpo have all been spotted in the silhouette in recent weeks.

When it comes to fashion, Cardi’s affinity for fun and daring ensembles has made her become the fashion industry’s favorite “it” girl. She favors edgy dresses, printed separates and effective athleisure pieces. On the footwear front, the “Hustlers” star often steps out in a range of styles from labels like Jimmy Choo, Louboutin’s, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela, Chanel and Jessica Rich.

Click through the gallery to see Cardi’s best shoe moments.