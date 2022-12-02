Cardi B Gets Party-Ready in Fishnet Bodysuit & Heels for Offset’s Performance at E11even Miami

Cardi B wore a daring outfit at E11even Miami nightclub as she supported her husband Offset. The rapper performed a tribute to the late fellow Migos member Takeoff last night.

The “Be Careful” singer wore a black sheer fishnet-style bodysuit that featured a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps. The fitted silhouette went straight into footed rights.

Cardi B is seen at E11even Miami on Dec. 1, 2022 in Miami. CREDIT: Getty Images for E11EVEN

Cardi wore an entire set of diamond jewelry with a sparkling gold linked chain, diamond studs, a bracelet cuff, and a glistening watch. She completed her accessories with a black croc embossed handbag with a thick gold handle.

As for footwear, the rapper slipped into a pair of black leather sandals for the look. Her heels brought a little color to the look with a reflective rainbow effect. The sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel.

Cardi B is seen at E11even Miami on Dec. 1, 2022 in Miami. CREDIT: Getty Images for E11EVEN

Offset went for a more casual look with a grey knit crewneck sweater with a brown and black pattern circling his shoulders. He paired the top with black pants that matched his Celine square sunglasses. The rapper matched his wife with a variety of diamond jewelry including a rose gold rope chain. The “Code” rapper completed the look with a classic pair of white Nike Air Force 1s. The leather low tops debuted back in 1982 as the first basketball shoe to house Nike Air. The classic shoe continues to stay up-to-date with trends while also staying true to the brand’s roots.

When it comes to fashion, Cardi has an affinity for fun and daring ensembles, which has made her become the fashion industry’s favorite “it” girl. She favors edgy dresses, printed separates and effective athleisure pieces. On the footwear front, the “Up” artist often steps out in a range of styles from labels like Jimmy Choo, Louboutin’s, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela, Chanel and Jessica Rich.

PHOTOS: Cardi B’s Shoe Looks Through the Years