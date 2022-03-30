Cardi B’s 3-Year-Old Daughter Kulture Strikes a Pose in Head-to-Toe Balenciaga

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Cardi B’s 3-year-old daughter Kulture is just like her mom and has a love of luxury designer fashion.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper shared a number of shots of her little one sporting a head-to-toe Balenciaga look. “Light but heavy,” she captioned an Instagram post, seemingly referring to the three chunky gold chains and sparkling Patek Philippe watch she gifted Kulture on her second birthday.

The toddler wore a white Balenciaga Los Angeles logo T-shirt, which costs $195, with a beige logo hoodie and matching sweatpants. On her feet, she sported tiny $350 sneakers. The shoes are the brand’s “Track.2” silhouette and they’re leather-free. The style is rendered from a combination of mesh and nylon and features a sole with an augmented back that was designed to propel the foot forward.

Kulture, whose dad is Offset from Migos, also showed off a mini black croc-embossed “Hourglass” leather top handle bag, which goes for $1,090. The “I Like It” rapper‘s daughter wore the high-end bag as a crossbody.

Cardi B and Offset were most recently spotted leaving an event in West Hollywood on February 12, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Meanwhile, the Reebok collaborator could be seen in the last photo of the slideshow wearing bright yellow slides with colorful printed joggers and a red tank top, plus a matching hat.

