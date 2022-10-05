Cardi B Shows Off Her Dance Moves in Comfy Leisure Wear and Chunky Sneakers

Cardi B did her little dance on social media, posting a short video yesterday of herself getting down to her new song “Tomorrow 2” feat GloRilla. Cardi swayed from side to side, and stood in a hallway with distinctive black and white tile, while dressed in casual clothes and comfy sneakers.

Getting casual, the “WAP” rapper wore a white high-waisted sweatpants decorated with black lettering on each pant leg. She paired the top with relaxed bottoms and a cropped mint green drawstring hoodie with loose long sleeves. Cardi adorned her head with a striped fuzzy rainbow beanie that offered Cardi’s outfit a bright pop of color. The mom of two wore her long dark hair cascading down her back and little to no visible makeup.

Keeping up the comfort, the performer slipped into mesh grey sneakers with red and yellow detailing, thick rubber soles, and matching laces. The easygoing footwear is perfect for dancing up a storm, allowing for a range of activities with a cozy and breathable fit made for movement of every kind.

Chunky sneakers were popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, cushy and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders.

When it comes to shoes, Cardi B is renowned for her love of Christian Louboutin heels — which she’s coined as “bloody shoes” for their signature red soles. The rapper has also branched out, stepping into a range of styles over the years, including Jimmy Choo sandals, Jessica Rich mules, Bottega Veneta combat boots and more. Cardi B has also dipper her toes into the fashion world as well, collaborating on several hit collections over the year with Reebok and Fashion Nova.

PHOTOS: See Cardi B’s best shoe looks.