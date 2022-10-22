×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Cardi B Suits Up in a Neutral Veronica Beard Suit With Peekaboo Leopard Print and Sharp Nude Pumps

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
Cardi B Departs Courthouse In Santa Ana, CA
Cardi B’s Best Shoe Style
Cardi B’s Best Shoe Style
Cardi B’s Best Shoe Style
Cardi B’s Best Shoe Style
View Gallery 16 Images

Cardi B was seen heading out of the Ronald Reagan Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Santa Ana, Calif. yesterday, styled in a power suit. The rapper went to court to face a copyright-infringement lawsuit for allegedly misusing a man’s picture on the cover art of her 2016 debut mixtape.

Surrounded by press, the “I Like It” rapper suited up in a tan Veronica Beard three piece which consisted of a button up vest, which she wore overtop a white button down shirt, a fitted blazer and high rise flared trousers.

Cardi B is seen departing the Ronald Reagan Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on October 21, 2022 in Santa Ana, California.
Cardi B is seen departing the Ronald Reagan Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Oct. 21 in Santa Ana, Calif.
CREDIT: Getty Images,

In true Cardi fashion, the lining of the blazer jacket was a bold peekaboo leopard print that offered her ensemble a touch of whimsy and fun despite the formal nature. Adding a casual touch to her look, the artist fastened a floral scarf to her head and carried a mini chrome quilted Chanel lambskin bag over her arm. The silver accessory was a playful touch that broke up the majority neutral hues present in her outfit.

Related

Lori Harvey Amps Up Monochromatic Moment With Quilted Leather Jacket & Pointy Shoes at Chanel's 90th Anniversary Dinner

Jurnee Smollett Puts Glamorous Touch on Sequin Miniskirt with Shiny Mary Jane Heels at Chanel's 90th Anniversary Dinner

Cardi B Makes a Case for Houndstooth in Ralph Lauren Skirt & Pumps at Courthouse

Cardi B is seen departing the Ronald Reagan Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on October 21, 2022 in Santa Ana, California.
Cardi B is seen departing the Ronald Reagan Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Oct. 21 in Santa Ana, Calif.
CREDIT: Getty Images
Cardi B is seen departing the Ronald Reagan Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on October 21, 2022 in Santa Ana, California.
Cardi B is seen departing the Ronald Reagan Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Oct. 21 in Santa Ana, Calif.
CREDIT: Getty Images,

Women’s suits are usually tailored two-piece designs made specifically for a woman’s form. Women’s suits often feature a skirt or fitted pants with a matching blazer. The style emerged in the early 1900s during the Suffragette Movement, but didn’t hit peak popularity until the 1980s as more women entered the workforce. The business forward style is sometimes worn as a way to empower the wearer, but more often than not, it’s used as a more comfortable alternative to a formal dress.

Along with her structured suit, Cardi slipped into nude pumps with a glossy finish. The sharp footwear featured prominent pointed toes, as well as thin stiletto heels ranging from 3-4 inches in height. The neutral pair gave her look a slick style and a slight boost, while also instantly streamlining her outfit.

Cardi B is seen departing the Ronald Reagan Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on October 21, 2022 in Santa Ana, California.
Cardi B is seen departing the Ronald Reagan Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Oct. 21 in Santa Ana, Calif.
CREDIT: Getty Images,

PHOTOS: Check out Cardi B’s best shoe looks throughout the years.

FILA Sponsored By FILA

All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection

FILA and the Shakur Estate launch special-edition collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad