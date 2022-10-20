Cardi B Makes a Case for Houndstooth in Ralph Lauren Skirt & Pumps at Courthouse

Cardi B was photographed at the Ronald Regan Federal Building in Santa Ana, Calif., yesterday wearing a patterned ensemble. The rapper is responding to a copyright-infringement lawsuit for allegedly misusing a man’s picture on the cover art of her 2016 debut mixtape.

The “I Like It” rapper stepped out in Ralph Lauren, including the design house’s houndstooth jacquard wool V-neck sweater, coordinating with a wool pencil skirt and an accompanying wool boyfriend cardigan. She accessorized with an icy silver Chanel handbag.

Cardi B departs the Ronald Reagan Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Oct. 19, 2022, in Santa Ana, California. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “Bruised” soundtrack executive producer added a pop of color to her look with poppy pink nails and styled her hair in a center-parted bob, which swept just beneath the top of her shoulders. She opted for classic glam featuring bronze eyeshadow, eyeliner in a winged design, and a rosy-red lip.

Cardi B rounded out her look with classic black leather pumps, matching one of her outfit’s primary hues. The sharply silhouetted stiletto incorporated a defined heel and curved structure. This shoe type has continued its dominance as a wardrobe staple and has been a part of brand catalogs such as Burberry, Versace, Tom Ford, and Mach & Mach.

Last month, Cardi B showed out in a similar footwear style for her Queens County Criminal Court-based trial, matching a pair of sleek white Christian Louboutin pumps with a scoop-neck Proenza Schouler midi dress.

Cardi B appears at Queens County Criminal Court in New York on Sept. 15, 2022. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

When it comes to style and footwear, Cardi B isn’t one to shy away from experimentation while remaining true to what she fancies. For her American Music Awards hosting debut last year, she premiered a series of campy, custom haute couture numbers and pieces by Miss Sohee, Schiaparelli, Mélique Street, the late Jean Paul Gaultier, Laurel DeWitt and Sarah Sokol Millinery.

More recently, she went all out for her 30th burlesque-themed birthday celebration in a custom ruby red Garo Sparo corset adorned with Swarvoski crystals, a feathered train, an elaborate headpiece in a similar composition, and opulent jewel-encrusted René Caovilla heels.

