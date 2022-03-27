Cardi B Goes For Drama in a Sculpted Top, Pink Wrap Skirt and Clear Peekaboo Pumps

Cardi B in a pink sequin gown at the People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021.

Cardi B kept the fashion drama going in her latest Instagram post.

Posing before a grey background, the rapper showed off a look on Saturday that follows her avant-garde aesthetic. On top, Cardi donned a sculptural bodice with a topsy-turvy design that curved around the star’s figure, a style leans to the performer’s campier style of dress.

On the bottom, Cardi wore a pink wrap skirt with a slight sheen. Fastening at the hip, the skirt parted with a slit up the side, adding to the drama and showing off the star’s leg and high heel. The skirt is gaining ground as a significant spring ’22 trend that follows both the skin-baring revenge fashion movement and the Y2K revival that is taking over fashion.

For footwear, Cardi stepped into a pair of clear heels with a peekaboo accent that elongated the entire look. The pumps were entirely clear, the better to show off the star’s white pedicure and a pink insole that matched her wrap skirt. A step up from a nude pump, the footwear’s clear detailing adds an extra element of fun and fantasy, matching and emphasizing the structured bodice and maxi skirt.

The star accessorized with a smattering of pearl necklaces and chunky gold bracelets, with oversized pearl accents matching her long coordinating white nails as well as her crystal-accented eye makeup.

Cardi’s style history is full of surreal looks, from her Thom Browne ruby red gown with a never ending train at the 2019 Met Gala to her recent Schiaparelli obsession — and the star has a closet to back it up.

