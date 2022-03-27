×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Cardi B Goes For Drama in a Sculpted Top, Pink Wrap Skirt and Clear Peekaboo Pumps

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
Cardi B, People's Choice Award, 2021, Pink Dress, Metallic Heels
Cardi B in a pink sequin gown at the People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021.
CREDIT: Alberto Rodriquez/NBCUniversal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Cardi B kept the fashion drama going in her latest Instagram post.

Posing before a grey background, the rapper showed off a look on Saturday that follows her avant-garde aesthetic. On top, Cardi donned a sculptural bodice with a topsy-turvy design that curved around the star’s figure, a style leans to the performer’s campier style of dress.

On the bottom, Cardi wore a pink wrap skirt with a slight sheen. Fastening at the hip, the skirt parted with a slit up the side, adding to the drama and showing off the star’s leg and high heel. The skirt is gaining ground as a significant spring ’22 trend that follows both the skin-baring revenge fashion movement and the Y2K revival that is taking over fashion.

For footwear, Cardi stepped into a pair of  clear heels with a peekaboo accent that elongated the entire look. The pumps were entirely clear, the better to show off the star’s white pedicure and a pink insole that matched her wrap skirt. A step up from a nude pump, the footwear’s clear detailing adds an extra element of fun and fantasy, matching and emphasizing  the structured bodice and maxi skirt.

The star accessorized with a smattering of pearl necklaces and chunky gold bracelets, with oversized pearl accents matching her long coordinating white nails as well as her crystal-accented eye makeup.

Cardi’s style history is full of surreal looks, from her Thom Browne ruby red gown with a never ending train at the 2019 Met Gala  to her recent Schiaparelli obsession — and the star has a closet to back it up.

See how Cardi B styles a 90’s inspired look.

uin Sponsored By uin Footwear

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad