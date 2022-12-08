Cardi B Poses in ‘Lipstick’ Louboutin Heels & Embroidered Chanel One-Piece With Slot Machine Bag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Cardi B gave her ensemble a sparkling boost in her latest Instagram post. The Grammy Award-winning rapper took to the social media site to upload a series of carousel-style images.

“Hit the jackpot with Bardi,” she wrote under the post.

In the new photos, the “Up” rapper sits perched on a lounge chair in a one-piece outfit by Chanel. The white unitard is outlined with bold black lines, decorated with Chanel’s signature patches on one side and also includes tiny boy shorts.

To take things up a notch, the “Hustlers” star accessorized with a diamond choker necklace, stud earrings and Chanel’s Slot Machine Minaudiere handbag. Hailing from Chanel’s cruise 2022/2023 collection, the purse is adorned with gold-tone metal in black, red, white and gold and comes with a long chain strap attached.

Cardi swept her bangs on the side and styled her hair straight. For glam, she went with sharp winged eyeliner and a glossy neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, the entertainer completed her look with the Christian Louboutin Lipstrass Queen 100 silk ankle-strap sandals. The Lipstrass Queen sandals feature a lipstick-shaped heel adorned with sparkling crystals, showcasing the maison’s signature red sole. Crafted of fine silk, the Italian pair is made with an open-toe, dainty ankle strap and also includes a leather sole.

Christian Louboutin Lipstrass Queen 100 Silk Ankle-Strap Sandals. CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

When it comes to fashion, Cardi has an affinity for fun and daring ensembles, which has made her become the fashion industry’s favorite “it” girl. She favors edgy dresses, printed separates and effective athleisure pieces. On the footwear front, the “Up” artist often steps out in a range of styles from labels like Jimmy Choo, Louboutin’s, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela, Chanel and Jessica Rich.

