Cardi B Redefines the Little Black Dress in Fendi & Ankle Strap Sandals for Instagram

Cardi B took to Instagram to show off her Fendi dress while serving a fierce walk to the “Munch” remix.

The rapper did her best model walk in a little black dress on Oct. 9. Cardi wore a black fitted Fendi minidress with a scoop neck and spaghetti straps. The bodycon dress was covered in FF motif. She accessorized with oversized gold bangles and matching gold points.

Cardi slipped into a pair of black 6-inch pointed-toe stilettos to elevate her look. The open-toe heels featured a gold heel and an ankle strap. A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction.

The rapper kept her dark brown hair in a soft wave style that cascaded down her back with her minimal makeup featuring the singer’s infamous winged eyeliner and a glossy nude lip. She added a subtle amount of color to her outfit with long deep red nails. The rapper usually sticks with the same glam team consisting of hairstylist Tokyo Stylez and makeup artist Erika La’ Pearl.

Aside from working on her next album, Cardi has kept herself engaged with the fashion realm. She recently announced another brand new collection with Reebok. The “Let Me Be… Next Level Energy” collaboration is a two-part capsule. The first part of the collection will unveil two new silhouettes, the Club C Cardi V2 and the Cardi Slide. The vibrant collection is inspired by the singer’s loud personality with a variety of textures and materials. The bright footwear will be accompanied by a range of apparel catered to different body types and style preferences.

