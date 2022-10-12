Cardi B Celebrates Her Birthday in Burlesque Style with a Red Corset, Feathered Headpiece & Sparkling Heels

Cardi B threw a burlesque-themed party at the Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles yesterday, to celebrate her 30 years. As the host of the night, the rapper arrived at the event with her husband, Offset, wearing an eye-catching outfit.

The “WAP” singer was photographed dressed in a fiery burlesque ensemble with bedazzled footwear to match. Cardi’s expressive outfit consisted of a bold red corseted bodysuit with a Madonna-esque cone bra, the bustier dotted with sparkling crystals. The festive-looking piece was accompanied by a faux feathered train, the voluminous adornment jutting out of the back and cascading down the Bronx native’s backside.

Cardi B and Offset arriving at her 30th birthday party In Los Angeles on Oct. 11, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Cardi wore a structured headpiece also decorated with shiny dangling jewels that hung down the performer’s forehead, sprouting with more red feathers. Cardi completed her carnival dancer-inspired bday look with bedazzled mesh gloves that only further added to the shine.

Related Halle Bailey Sparkles in Glittery Fringe Dress & Strappy Rhinestone Sandals at Cardi B's 30th Burlesque-Themed Birthday Party Chloe Bailey Amps Up Sequin Minidress with Leather Gloves & 7-Inch Heels for Cardi B's 30th Burlesque-Themed Birthday Party Cardi B Goes Barefoot with DKNY's 'Today I Feel' Sweatshirt for World Mental Health Day

Climbing up her calves, Cardi sported red strappy sandal heels also embellished with gems. The dazzling twisted straps were coupled alongside the substantial stiletto-style heels that offered the Whipshots owner a dramatic boost in height. While the style of shoes isn’t extremely approachable, thanks to all the decorative additions, the silhouette itself is a go-to style for many for its versatility and streamlined appearance.

Cardi B arriving at her 30th birthday party In Los Angeles on Oct. 11, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. A staple shoe of the warmer months, strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear.

When it comes to shoes, Cardi B is renowned for her love of Christian Louboutin heels — which she’s coined as “bloody shoes” for their signature red soles. The rapper has also branched out, stepping into a range of styles over the years, including Jimmy Choo sandals, Jessica Rich mules, Bottega Veneta combat boots and more.

Cardi B and Offset arriving at her 30th birthday party In Los Angeles on Oct. 11, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

PHOTOS: All the celebrities at Cardi B’s 30th Birthday Party in Los Angeles