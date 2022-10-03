Cardi B Raps With Bad Bunny in Bejeweled Rainbow D&G Jumpsuit With Platform Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Cardi B was stunting and shining in a vintage crystal-embellished jumpsuit during her surprise performance at the Bad Bunny concert ON TK. The sold-out stadium show in Los Angeles closed off the North American leg of the tour.

The Grammy-winning rapper stepped out in a 1991 Dolce & Gabbana catsuit with rainbow crystals covering the chest, sleeves and around the upper thighs. The look also came with a matching jewelry set. The stunning necklace and hoop earrings mirrored the jewels on the catsuit and featured gold DG hardware.

Despite appearing barefoot on stage, Cardi B paired the bodysuit with platform black heels. Her hair, makeup and nails were also kept simple, making it clear the bodysuit was the star of the show. Her hair was long and straight with a center part. Her nails were long and bright pink.

Cardi B posted her look on Instagram the next day thanking Bad Bunny and providing the details of the catsuit. She wrote, “Fun fact: this outfit is older than me! 1991 archive @dolcegabbana.” The photos of the outfit have surpassed 1.8 million likes.

Cardi B and Bad Bunny performed their song “I like It,” together for the sold-out stadium. Cardi B also performed her hit song “Bodak Yellow.”

This was not the rapper’s first time stepping out in Dolce & Gabbana. Cardi B had another sparkling look at the 2021 BET awards. She wore a crystal-detail catsuit that outlined the shape of her baby bump for the announcement of her second pregnancy with husband Offset.

New pieces from the CardiBxReebok collection are set to release on October 14.

