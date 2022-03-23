Cardi B Serves ’90s Street Style With Padded Leather Vest, Baggy Jeans & Chunky Square-Toe Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Cardi B has been on a street style posting spree lately. On Tuesday, the Grammy Award-winning rapper dropped a slew of new photos on Instagram posing in some fresh designer threads.

“Simple but nothing simple,” she wrote under the upload.

Cardi’s cozy outfit prompted a ’90s fashion feel as it included signature staples from the unforgettable era. Her look consisted of a butter padded Bottega Veneta vest. She wore the leather garment over a cropped light blue ribbed sweater by Jacquemus. The Jacquemus “Risoul” sweater had a wide collar and panel that peeked out from beneath the zip-up neckline, creating the illusion that it’s underpinned with a coordinating tank.

The “Get Up 10” artist continued to make a statement by pairing her top with baggy denim jeans from Balenciaga. The bottoms take on a cyber-glam aesthetic, working lavish details like sequins and boas into oversized garments. The jeans also featured studded details, hanging straps, belt loops and zip details.

The Reebok collaborator continued with a casual vibe by complementing her ensemble with neutral glam and multicolored nails. She swapped her usual raven tresses for burgundy locs styled in an updo.

To complete everything, Cardi tied her look together with cream Bottega Veneta platform square-toe boots. The calf-length lambskin shoes have a distinctive square toe, platform sole and a 4-inch stiletto heel. The boots retail for $1,420 on Farfetch.

Cardi’s latest post comes shortly after revealing that she will appear on a new version of Summer Walker and SZA’s hit single, “No Love.” The extended rendition of “No Love” will be Cardi B and Summer Walker’s second collaboration following last year’s “Bitter,” which Cardi narrated. The record will be released on March 25.

