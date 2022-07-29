Cara Delevingne Is a Character on ‘The Tonight Show’ in Two-Piece Set and White Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Cara Develingne had a ball on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” this week. The actress and model showed her vibrant personality through a game of charades with Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, and Tariq Trotter during the appearance.

Delevingne is always trying something new with her style as she began her outfit with a slicked-back ponytail and a bright orange lip. She wore a two-piece set in a khaki green color that contrasted her bright lip with style. The set included a button-down top with white dangling tassels that spread across the garment. The newest addition to “Only Murders in the Building” also wore her top unbuttoned, with a cropped white tank sitting underneath. The ends of the top were knotted in a tasteful manner. The long sleeves of the top were rolled over once in a sophisticated fashion. To accent the top, she wore a colorful beaded bracelet to go with the top.

CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

She wore a pair of high-waisted pants to match her button-down. What made this set interesting was its remnants of workwear culture. These high-waisted pants had wide pockets with a synched waist. These straight-legged pants ended around the ankles in a mannered fashion.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1689 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, actor Neil Patrick Harris, actress Cara Delevingne, and host Jimmy Fallon play Charades on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC) CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Delevingne finished off this two-piece with a pair of lace-up white sneakers. As an addition to these earthy shades, the choice of white sneakers was beneficial to the look and added another color to the overall palette. For a game of charades, Delevingne was able to move around the stage with precision, comfort, and of course, style. White sneakers are a must-have in the closet because how they can elevate any look for a multitude of occasions.

The model has had many style changes since the beginning of her career. From grunge colors to playful accents, Delevingne’s style is a replication of her personality.