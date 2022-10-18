Cara Delevingne Suits Up in Tan Blazer, Bra Top & Lace-Up Heeled Booties for ‘Planet of Sex’ Launch in Cannes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Cara Delevingne took a casual approach to menswear.

The model attended the “Planet Sex” launch event at MIPCOM 2022 in Cannes today. “Planet of Sex” is a docuseries about human sexuality, relationships, and sex appeal, that will stream on Hulu and BBC starting on Nov. 18.

For the event, Delevingne wore a tan blazer with matching high-waisted trousers from Stella McCartney. The oversized blazer featured ruched sleeves and the pants had patches as well as hammer loops and a straight-leg opening. She left the blazer worn open to show off her bright cobalt blue bra top underneath.

Delevingne seen in Cannes, leaving the Palais des Festivals on Oct. 18. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The “Only Murders in the Building” actress accessorized with a gold chain necklace. She completed her outfit with a pair of beige lace-up booties by Schutz. Her shoes featured a pointed toe, a leather upper, and a thin heel, reaching at least 4 inches.

Tennie Leather Lace-Up Stiletto Heel Booties by Schutz

Delevingne speaks at Planet Sex Press Conference At MIPCOM 2022 CREDIT: Ziya / SplashNews.com

The evening before, Delevingne attended another event at the entertainment tradeshow, wearing a black mini dress with sharp pointy pumps.

Delevingne’s shoe styles vary between edgy and elegant. On the red carpet, the star can be seen in platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Jimmy Choo, Casadei and Christian Louboutin, among other top brands. Her off-duty style includes Chanel, Golden Goose and Puma sneakers, plus RTA combat boots and Ugg slippers. Delevingne is a longtime fixture in the fashion industry from her modeling background, as well as brand ambassador roles for Dior, Tag Heuer and Puma.

