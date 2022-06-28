Cara Delevingne On ‘Only Murders In the Building’ Season 2 Role: ‘It’s So Good When You Can Go To Work And Laugh Every Day’

Delevingne on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala. The actress stars in season 2 of "Only Murders In The Building," opposite Selena Gomez.

While Cara Delevingne is still best known as fashion’s wild child — a role that she has parlayed into climate change activism within the industry — the model has also held a dual career in acting since 2012.

Her latest role in season 2 of “Only Murders in the Building,” which premieres today, is catapulting the model back into the Hollywood spotlight — especially playing the love interest of co-star Selena Gomez.

“It’s already one of the best experiences of my entire life. I adore Selena so much,” Delevingne told FN during an exclusive interview and cover shoot, when she was filming the Hulu show. “Being in that environment, especially with Steve and Martin, real comedic geniuses, it’s just so good for the soul when you can go to work and laugh every day.”

Delevingne plays art world insider Alice in the murder mystery starring Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short. And while the full scope of her role is yet to be revealed (episodes debut each week), key scenes in the first two installments show that the actress’s role will

While most of Delevingne’s acting career has been centered in dramatic roles, she’s also displayed an innate sense of comic delivery over the years, whether it’s through her own social media posts, in-on- the-joke paparazzi shots or wry interviews. The actress said she is interested in doing more comedy, but is still shy. “Comedy is a hard club to crack. I try my best,” she said.

Regardless, bigger Hollywood projects are on the horizon: Soon, Delevingne will join Eva Longoria, Marcia Gay Harden and Jennifer Hudson on “Tell It Like a Woman,” a series of women’s-focused stories, with directors Silvia Carobbio, Catherine Hardwicke and Taraji P. Henson behind the cameras.Then there is the Richard Hughes- directed “Punk,” in which the actress is set to star alongside Machine Gun Kelly as a pair of rebel runaways on a road trip across the U.S.

Delevingne photographed on March 12 for FN’s April 2020 cover story. CREDIT: Kate Owen

Like her endorsements and business endeavors, each TV or film project seems to embody — or typecast — a part of Delevingne: Cara the comedian, Cara the feminist, Cara the wild child. Perhaps the most extreme of mirrors is “The Climb,” a film that will follow the real-life story of six women from Greenpeace who in 2013 protested Shell Oil’s plans to drill in the Arctic by climbing the tallest building in Europe at the time, London’s Shard. The actress will play one of the climbers: Cara, the daredevil.

“That’s real superhero sh*t right there,” said Delevingne on the project, which is now in pre-production. “I’ve done a lot of action and sci-fi things — which this is not — but this is like a real- life superhero movie. That people don’t know about that story is just so crazy. I used to love the movie ‘Ocean’s 11,’ but this is way more gangster of a story. And it’s real.”

If her plate seems full, Delevingne insists otherwise. “I wish I was busier, honestly. There is just so much I want to do and so many projects I haven’t finished, that I haven’t quite tied a bow on.” Of juggling her multifaceted career, she admits, “Balance is still a word I’m trying to figure out, honestly. I can be a quite extreme person. But I feel like I’m managing it more as I get older.”