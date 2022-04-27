×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Cara Delevingne Reveals How Her Met Gala Look Came Together

By Shannon Adducci
Shannon Adducci

Shannon Adducci

More Stories By Shannon

View All
cara delevingne, cara delevingne met gala, 2022 met gala, met gala, met gala 2022, met gala red carpet, red carpet, celebrity style, best dressed met gala, AOC met gala
Delevingne at the 2021 Met Gala in a custom look from Christian Dior
CREDIT: Splash

With the 2022 Met Gala less than a week away, there’s a healthy dose of speculation, not just of the top-secret guest list but also what those guests will ultimately be wearing when they step on the red carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s steps come Monday, May 2.

Cara Delevingne is one Met Gala guest who can be counted on to deliver a statement making look — literally. During her April 2022 cover shoot with FN, the actress looked back to her 2021 Met Gala look, a white Christian Dior pantsuit with a bib top that read “Peg the Patriarchy,” (a look that was only eclipsed by another message-driven outfit: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Tax the Rich” gown).

Related

Amal Clooney Means Business in Unexpected Heels & Little White Dress Ahead of UN-Ukraine Meeting

Typically Chic Amal Clooney Elevates Casual Jeans & Tee With Versatile Sneakers Ahead of UN Meeting

A Look Back at Elon Musk and Grimes' Viral Met Gala Outfits -- and the Truth Behind Her Tesla Choker Necklace

“I always have these stupid thoughts and ideas — not stupid but things that I [think] would never happen,” she recalled of the outfit, which came together with Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri. “I found it online and thought, yeah, this would be amazing to put on my shirt. And Dior said yes. I just didn’t think it was possible.”

While it remains to be seen whether Delevingne is on the highly anticipated and much rumored guest list, if the actress does attend, it’s likely that she’ll tap into one of the handful of brands that she has partnered with over the past few years. In addition to serving as ambassador for Dior beauty and jewelry and watches, the model also works with Puma and Seven for All Mankind. For years, the Delevingne was a regular face at Chanel, walking the brand’s runway shows for Karl Lagerfeld, including his last collection in 2019 following the designer’s death.

This August, the actress will debut a capsule of sustainable and gender-fluid designs with the Karl Lagerfeld brand. It’s likely to be the most accurate reflection of her own aesthetic: a study of pure insouciance. It may also inform her upcoming Met Gala look, if the model does attend.

“I don’t think about it that much,” Delevingne said of her personal style. And of fashion inspirations: “I look more to Karl Lagerfeld than I do to women. And maybe also David Bowie.”

Delevingne’s partnerships also tap into the many causes she supports, from sustainability and climate action to mental health, LGBTQIA+ and women’s rights. Both Puma and Seven for All Mankind have donated to the Cara Delevingne Foundation, benefiting mental health and sustainability causes.

“I kind of refer to it as dogs sniffing each other’s a**es. It’s not that I pick a brand or a brand picks me, you just kind of suss each other out,” she says. “There are some things I just jump right on, if it’s a thing that I believe in from my whole heart, because there is never time to waste.”

Cara Delevingne is FN's April 2022 cover star, with an exclusive interview on her sustainably-focused Puma partnership, entrepreneurship with a cause and the next chapter of her acting career.
Cara Delevingne is FN’s April 2022 cover star, with an exclusive interview on her sustainably-focused Puma partnership, entrepreneurship with a cause and the next chapter of her acting career.
PrimeAsia Sponsored By PrimeAsia

Sustainability Lens: Latitudes of Leather

PrimeAsia tackles sustainability through a pointed approach to apply its data findings to supply chain transparency.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad