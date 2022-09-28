×
Cara Delevingne Makes A Glamorous Appearance at ‘Cara Loves Karl’ Party in Blazer Dress & Thigh High Boots During Paris Fashion Week

By Tara Larson
Cara Delevingne: Sept. 2013
Cara Delevingne: Sept. 2013
Cara Delevingne: June 2015
Cara Delevingne: Feb. 2018
Cara Delevingne brought glamour to the “Cara Loves Karl” party last night. The event, taking place during Paris Fashion Week, celebrated the new capsule collection between Delevingne and the late Karl Lagerfeld.

The “Only Murders in the Building” actress wore a dark blazer dress to the occasion. Her mini dress featured long sleeves that she rolled up as well as button closures. She cinched the garment with a web belt that read Lagerfeld’s name. The belt also was worn across her neck.

Delevigne attends 'Cara Loves Karl Paris' party on Sept. 27 during Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Delevigne attends 'Cara Loves Karl Paris' party on Sept. 27 during Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

The FN cover star added thigh-high boots to complete her look. Her black suede boots nearly met the bottom hem of her dress and featured a pointed toe.

Delevigne attends 'Cara Loves Karl Paris' party on Sept. 27 during Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Delevingne’s shoe styles vary between edgy and elegant. On the red carpet, the star can be seen in platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Jimmy Choo, Casadei and Christian Louboutin, among other top brands. Her off-duty style includes Chanel, Golden Goose and Puma sneakers, plus RTA combat boots and Ugg slippers. Delevingne is a longtime fixture in the fashion industry from her modeling background, as well as brand ambassador roles for Dior, Tag Heuer and Puma.

“Cara Loves Karl” is a size-inclusive, gender-neutral capsule collection that celebrates the model’s friendship with the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. Another party was held in NYC during New York Fashion Week to launch the collection, but Delevingne was not in attendance at that event.

See Delevingne’s street style evolution over the years in this gallery.

