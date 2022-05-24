Cara Delevingne Brings Drama to Cannes In Sheer Cutout Dress & Hidden Heels at ‘L’innocent’ Screening With Olivier Rousteing

Cara Delevingne had all eyes on her as she arrived at the premiere of “L’innocent (The Innocent)” during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in France today. The FN cover star was joined on the red carpet by French fashion designer and creative director of Balmain Olivier Rousteing.

Delevingne commanded attention in a form-fitting black gown. The strapless slick number boasted a curved bust line with sharp points and mesh square cutouts that appeared throughout. The details didn’t stop there, the bottom of the garment flowed into a long dramatic velvet train.

Cara Delevingne on the red carpet at the premiere of ‘L’innocent’ (The Innocent)” during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Cara Delevingne and Olivier Rousteing attend the premiere of ‘L’innocent’ (The Innocent)” during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

To place emphasis on her dress, the English model slicked her hair back and accessorized with a gold choker necklace and sheer gloves. Rousteing went monochrome in an all-white outfit that consisted of a fashionable blazer jacket with baggy wide-leg pants and towering platform shoes.

Unfortunately, Delevingne’s footwear was not visible but it would be no surprise if she rounded out the look with a platform silhouette, sleek pumps or strappy sandals.

Cara Delevingne and Olivier Rousteing pose together on the red carpet at the premiere of ‘L’innocent’ (The Innocent)” during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

The Cannes Film Festival celebrates and previews upcoming international films. Held annually on the French Riviera, this year’s festival, which runs May 17-28, will see a return to its standard live format for the first time since 2019 — though Russians with government ties have been banned from attending in solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war. On the starry front, the 2022 Festival will host more Hollywood-focused films than it has since 2019, where highly anticipated movies “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Armageddon Time” will be shown. Additionally, the prestigious Palm d’Or award, the Festival’s highest prize, will be judged by a jury led by actor Vincent Lindon.