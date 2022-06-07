×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Cara Delevigne Gets Beachy-Cool in Swimsuit on Dior Set on Beach in Italy

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

More Stories By Tara

View All
MEGA865974_019-3
Cara Delevingne: Sept. 2013
Cara Delevingne: Sept. 2013
Cara Delevingne: June 2015
Cara Delevingne: Feb. 2018
View Gallery 14 Images

Cara Delevigne hit the beach for work.

The model was seen on the set of Dior’s latest campaign on Tuesday. The shoot was set on the beach in Portofino, Italy. For one of her looks, Delevigne wore a light, breezy orange and white top over a bathing suit. The button-down top featured long sleeves and she paired it with a matching silk scarf worn on her head. She also accessorized the beachy look with a simple necklace and black sunglasses.

Cara Delevigne, dior, shoot, beach, orange top
Delevigne on set for a Dior campaign on June 7.
CREDIT: Oliver Palombi / MEGA

The Footwear News cover star was also seen in an additional outfit on set. She wore a matching jacket and shorts in a light peach and white colorway. She paired the set with a white button down that she tucked into the shorts. She added a black Dior belt to add contrast and also wore a tan bucket hat. Delevigne also wore a pink crossbody Dior bag and black sunglasses.

cara Delevigne on set for a Dior campaign on June 7, Cara Delevigne, dior, shoot, beach, orange top
Delevigne on set for a Dior campaign on June 7.
CREDIT: Oliver Palombi / MEGA

When she does don footwear, Delevingne’s shoe styles vary between edgy and elegant. On the red carpet, the star can be seen in platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Jimmy Choo, Casadei and Christian Louboutin, among other top brands. Her off-duty style includes Chanel, Golden Goose and Puma sneakers, plus RTA combat boots and Ugg slippers. Delevingne is a longtime fixture in the fashion industry from her modeling background, as well as brand ambassador roles for Dior, Tag Heuer and Puma.

See Delevingne’s street style evolution over the years in this gallery.

TOMS Sponsored By TOMS

Building Business to Improve Lives

TOMS discusses its approach to mental health awareness and female empowerment through impact initiatives in the footwear segment.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad