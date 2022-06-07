Cara Delevigne Gets Beachy-Cool in Swimsuit on Dior Set on Beach in Italy

Cara Delevigne hit the beach for work.

The model was seen on the set of Dior’s latest campaign on Tuesday. The shoot was set on the beach in Portofino, Italy. For one of her looks, Delevigne wore a light, breezy orange and white top over a bathing suit. The button-down top featured long sleeves and she paired it with a matching silk scarf worn on her head. She also accessorized the beachy look with a simple necklace and black sunglasses.

Delevigne on set for a Dior campaign on June 7. CREDIT: Oliver Palombi / MEGA

The Footwear News cover star was also seen in an additional outfit on set. She wore a matching jacket and shorts in a light peach and white colorway. She paired the set with a white button down that she tucked into the shorts. She added a black Dior belt to add contrast and also wore a tan bucket hat. Delevigne also wore a pink crossbody Dior bag and black sunglasses.

Delevigne on set for a Dior campaign on June 7. CREDIT: Oliver Palombi / MEGA

When she does don footwear, Delevingne’s shoe styles vary between edgy and elegant. On the red carpet, the star can be seen in platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Jimmy Choo, Casadei and Christian Louboutin, among other top brands. Her off-duty style includes Chanel, Golden Goose and Puma sneakers, plus RTA combat boots and Ugg slippers. Delevingne is a longtime fixture in the fashion industry from her modeling background, as well as brand ambassador roles for Dior, Tag Heuer and Puma.