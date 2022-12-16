Camille Razat Talks Her Character’s Style & Favorite Shoes in Fiery Balmain Dress at ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Premiere

Camille Razat went with a bold and festive look to her latest premiere.

The actress attended the red carpet ahead of the “Emily in Paris” season 3 premiere in New York City on Thursday night. She wore a fiery red gown from Balmain to the event. The fitted dress featured a high neckline, a twisted ruched bodice, as well as glove sleeves and a flowing cape. Razat added sparkly silver jewels like a necklace, rings and a bracelet to the outfit.

Razat at the special screening of season 3 of “Emily In Paris” held at The French Consulate General on Dec. 15, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

While her shoes were hidden, Razat has been spotted in the past in a range of heeled boots, pumps and sandals in both embellished and neutral hues, hailing from luxury brands including Celine. She shared with FN her favorite shoes from the upcoming season.

“I’m wearing at some point a Miu Miu heel,” she said. “They were very comfortable, which is pretty rare. They are black and white and have a small chain on the feet and make your feet look gorgeous.”

Walsh, Razat and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu at the special screening of season 3 of “Emily In Paris” held at The French Consulate General on Dec. 15, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

The actress also discussed her character’s approach to fashion. “I think my personal style in real life is infused in Camille’s character,” Razat said. “We’re so lucky to have such an amazing costume designer because it’s almost like a collaboration. I guess maybe what people love is I try to put small designers on the spotlight, and so that’s something you’re not used to seeing.”

Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” held its season 3 New York premiere at the French Consulate General in Manhattan, following its world premiere in Paris. The formal occasion featured the romantic comedy show’s leading stars in attendance, including Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Lucien Laviscount.

