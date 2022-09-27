×
Camila Cabello Channels Carrie Bradshaw in Black Bodycon Dress with Floral Appliqués for Season 22 of ‘The Voice’

By Amina Ayoud
The Voice – Season 22
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello is the newest addition to the talented judge panel on season 22 of the ever popular television show “The Voice.” Alongside returning judges Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and John Legend, Cabello, dressed in a flouncy ensemble while she pressed buttons, turned chairs, and won over singers in the episode which aired on Sept. 19 on Peacock and NBC.

Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani on Season 22 of "The Voice."
Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani on Season 22 of “The Voice.”
CREDIT: Tyler Golden/NBC

The “Havana” songstress wore a white high collared long sleeve button up adorned with voluminous ruffles on either of Cabello’s shoulders. The whimsical shirt was tucked into a strappy black maxi dress featuring a plunging neckline and a ruffled tier running round the former “X Factor” contestants’ waist. Beneath the ruffled waistline laid a fitted pencil style skirt, while a zipper in gold ran up the front of the lengthy garment keeping it closed.

Cabello accessorized with plenty of silver rings, small dangling studs, and a large pink flower that was reminiscent of “Sex And The City’s” Carrie Bradshaw, which she wore just below her buttoned-up collar much like a bow tie. The floral addition offered the black and white ensemble a vibrant pop of much needed color.

382260 06: Actress Sarah Jessica Parker Stars In The Comedy Series "Sex And The City" Now In Its Third Season. (Photo By Getty Images)
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw In “Sex And The City”.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The former Fifth Harmony member wore her chestnut locks out of her face in a messy updo with face-framing strands. Cabello’s makeup was as it usually is, slightly smokey and nude with a pink pop of color.

Camila Cabello and a contestant on Season 22 of "The Voice."
Camila Cabello and a contestant on Season 22 of “The Voice.”
CREDIT: Tyler Golden/NBC

Although her shoe’s aren’t visible, Cabello often gravitates towards a few versatile styles. The Cuban-born star often dons Nike’s Juvenate, Dunk Low and Blazer Mid 77 sneakers. She’s also known for sporting Adidas kicks, in addition to affordable slides and sandals by Franco Sarto, Birkenstock and Steve Madden. The singer often pairs these with dresses, tops, and bottoms by affordable brands like H&M, Forever 21, and Zara, in addition to high-end labels like Dolce & Gabbana, Isabel Marant, and Versace.

Camila Cabello on Season 22 of "The Voice."
Camila Cabello on Season 22 of “The Voice.”
CREDIT: Tyler Golden/NBC

