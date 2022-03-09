Camila Mendes Is Blooming With Floral Details & Y2K Inspo With Chunky Platform Sandals at Miu Miu’s Fall 2022 Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Camila Mendes was preppy-chic at Miu Miu’s fall 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. The “Riverdale” star posed for photos in an ensemble that prompted a Y2K aesthetic. Mendes arrived in a button-up crop top from Miu Miu. The crisp white shirt was complete with floral details around the collar and near the shoulders and distressed detailing on the hem.

Camila Mendes arrives at the Miu Miu fashion show in Paris on March 8, 2022.

She teamed the long-sleeve garment with a denim embellished mini skirt. The “Dangerous Lies” star complemented the short number with a thin black belt. She continued to accessorized with a black leather handbag and dainty gold earrings.

Camila Mendes at the Miu Miu fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 8, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To amp up the glamour, she styled her hair in a high ponytail with a side swoop bang and opted for soft neutral makeup with light pink eyeshadow.

Camila Mendes in chunky platform sandals at Miu Miu fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 8, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To ground everything, she finished off her look with black platform sandals. The suede silhouette included a crossover strap, a chunky round toe and a stacked square block heel. Vanessa Hudgens was spotted in the same shoe style at the fashion event. Sky-high sandals have been making a comeback. Styles with platform soles, often paired with block and stiletto heels, are favored for their supportive ankle straps and comfort compared to thinner-soled styles.

Mendes is navigating fame and fashion one look at a time. The “Do Me a Favor” songstress favors comfy pieces with a sleek edge. As for footwear, she often wears low-top Fendi, Converse and Adidas sneakers and Ugg boots. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in sandals by Michael Kors, Dolce Vita, Birkenstock and Lisa Says Gah. On the red carpet, however, she typically opts for colorful and metallic platform sandals by Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Ferragamo, among other top brands.

