Camila Cabello Brings Danceable Thigh-High Boots to the Stage With Bustier Dress for Wild 94.9’s Wazzmatazz Concert

Camila Cabello put on a show at the Wild 94.9’s Wazzmatazz in Mountain View, Calif., on Sunday in an all-white ensemble.

Camila Cabello performs during Wild 94’s Wazzmatazz at Shoreline Amphitheatre on June 05, 2022 in Mountain View, California. 05 Jun 2022 Pictured: Camila Cabello. CREDIT: CHRIS TUITE/imageSPACE / MEGA Cabello always goes all out in her wardrobe when performing, and this outfit offered both mobility and style.

The hitmaker wore a deep V-neck white chiffon top with straps similar to a halter. Over the top, she had on a gold-trimmed clear bustier that elevated the softness of the top. For her bottoms, she wore an asymmetrical skirt that curved in a triangular shape in the front and amped up the look’s energy. The skirt was longer in the back for much movement.

She went for a dramatic style with her hair. Cabello looked lovely sporting bangs and long brown hair that went well with the usages of gold and silver across the outfit. With an even more dramatic take, Cabello’s neck was covered in silver— as she wore multiple links, including a silver choker and other long neckpieces.