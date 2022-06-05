×
Camila Cabello Matched Her Thigh High Boots to a Crop Top and Mini Skirt For a Sultry Black Look At Wango Tango 2022

By Allie Fasanella
Camila Cabello made a fiery appearance when she hit the stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Opening up her performance with her hit song, “Señorita,” the 25-year-old pop star showed off a sultry, all-black look complete with black over-the-knee boots. Her outfit consisted of a strappy embellished bra top featuring dangling tassels throughout and an asymmetrical wrap skirt, which she paired with flesh-toned fishnet stockings. She also accessorized with an assortment of rings.

Camila Cabello performing at the 2022 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Meanwhile, her skintight boots equipped with an elongated toe and a subtle, skinny heel hugged her calves in a sleek way. The former Fifth Harmony member, who also performed her popular song “Havana” during the set, appeared to have no trouble dancing around on stage in her boots with their barely-there heel.

Camila Cabello performing in a sultry, all-black look complete with over-the-knee boots featuring an elongated pointed toe.
Taking to Instagram, the Cuban-born singer and “Cinderella” actress shared a series of photos from the performance, as well as a backstage shot with all her dancers. She captioned the post: “Familia; we came, we danced, we stuck our tongues out. God bless live shows, long may they reign.”

A closer look at Camila Cabello wearing black, skintight over-the-knee boots with a pointed toe and subtle heel.
Flip through the gallery for an in-depth look at how Camila Cabello’s style has evolved over the years. 

