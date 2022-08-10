Camila Cabello Wears $15 Walmart Bodycon Dress With Strappy Sandals for Joyride on Baby Shark Children’s Bike

Camila Cabello recently went on a joyride at Walmart in a $15 dress she bought at the retailer.

The singer embraced a new hairstyle, too, showcasing her now light brown hair, wearing it straightened with a layered fringe in the front. The hair showcased hints of blond throughout. As Cabello rode her bicycle around the store, joyously, her black midi dress provided a supporting fit.

The sleeveless bodycon black dress had thick straps and a round neck.

To complete her look, Cabello wore a pair of Bazar Chic’s “Lola” sandals with a strappy accent. The black sandals wrapped around the ankle, with straps that crossed over the toe.

Strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that don’t offer much coverage around the legs. A staple shoe of the warmer months, strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear.

Last week, Cabello wore more a dramatic attire. She was spotted in a diagonal cutout dress with adorning cutout sleeves, which was paired with glossy Marc Jacob Kiki Boots.

Boots are usually the singer’s staple as for most of her performances, she’s worn boots with lace-up accents, knee-high lengths and platform soles. Cabello is showing her versatile, as she swapped out her boots for sandals.

