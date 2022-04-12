Camila Cabello Channels Britney Spears in Canadian Tuxedo & Pumps for ‘Today’ Show Concert

Camilla Cabello channeled Britney Spears circa 2001 in her latest performance today at Rockefeller Center in NYC for the “Today” show’s Citi Concert series. Cabello performed “Psychofreak” and “Boys Don’t Cry.” The show follows the drop of her latest album, “Familia.”

Cabello hit the stage in a bold outfit that included a strapless denim bustier with a silver button, made up of multiple pieces of fabric to match a pair of ripped wide-leg jeans. She also added a sparkling trench coat to match her all-denim outfit, and finished off the look with matching light blue gloves.

Cabello performing on ‘The Today Show’ in NYC on April 12. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The former Fifth Harmony member kept the monochrome style going with her footwear. She wore a pair of light blue pointy heels that matched her outfit perfectly. The classic shoes have recently made a comeback, likely due to its versatility and easy-to-wear style. Stars like Jennifer Coolidge, Hilary Duff and Heidi Klum have been spotted in the silhouette over the past few months.

Cabello performing on ‘The Today Show’ in NYC on April 12. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The musician’s performance came just days after serving as the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live.” She sported a pair of denim hot pants with exposed pockets layered over black fishnet tights with a multicolored watercolor-printed Dries van Noten blazer, as well as a matching top with built-in gloves. She also wore black thigh-high boots on the late-night show.

