Camila Cabello Gets Rosy in Red Floral Dress & Towering Platforms on ‘The Voice’

Camila Cabello was red-hot while making her latest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice.”

The “Havana” singer joined alum Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and John Legend on the singing competition show. Cabello wore a red dress with a matching coat while sitting in the infamous swivel chairs. Her minidress featured a bustier bodice and her coat reached her knees. Both featured a floral print with roses and greenery. Cabello added a black choker necklace and added more crimson to the outfit with a bright red lip color.

Cabello and Stefani on ‘The Voice’ on Oct. 11. CREDIT: NBC

Cabello got a boost from her footwear. She wore red patent leather booties with a thick platform base. The boots also included a block heel that reached at least 5 inches. Cabello is no stranger to a towering heel; she donned a platform pump for a recent “Voice” promo and she also wore another style to the 2021 Met Gala.

Cabello and the other judges from ‘The Voice’ on Oct. 11. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Cabello often gravitates towards a few versatile styles. The Cuban-born star often dons Nike’s Juvenate, Blazer Mid 77 and Dunk Low sneakers. She’s also known for sporting Adidas kicks, in addition to affordable slides and sandals by Franco Sarto, Steve Madden and Birkenstock. The Fifth Harmony alum often pairs these with dresses, tops, and bottoms by affordable brands like H&M, Forever 21, and Zara, in addition to high-end labels like Isabel Marant, Dolce & Gabbana and Versace.

