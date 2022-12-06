Camila Cabello Adds Edgy Twist to Preppy Style in Pleated Skirt, Pearl-Embellished Stockings & 6-Inch Heels on ‘The Voice’

Camila Cabello brought preppy style to the latest episode of NBC’s “The Voice,” which aired yesterday. The judge of the singing competition coached contestant Morgan Myles, praising her “magical” performance of Lady Gaga’s “Always Remember Us This Way.”

The former Fifth Harmony member was embellished with beads and pearls. Her delicate ensemble was paired with glossy black platform heels, adding an edge to the outfit.

Camila Cabello on “The Voice” Live Semi-Final Top 8 Red Carpet. CREDIT: Chris Haston/NBC

On top, the “Havana” songstress wore a cropped gray sweater with exaggerated balloon sleeves and pearl detailing on the lapel. Cabello paired the cozy knit with a high-waisted pleated skirt featuring a two-toned pattern of half-black half-plaid. Layered underneath the skirt, Cabello brought the pearl detailing down her legs with black stockings from Simone Rocha.

Related Camila Cabello Thinks Pink in Satin Blazer & Hidden Heels at L'Oréal Paris' Women Of Worth Celebration Camila Cabello Goes Grunge in 6-Inch Block Heels, Leather Bralette & Dramatic Ruffled Skirt for 'The Voice' Top 10 Selection Round Camila Cabello Blooms in Pink Rosette Top & Glossy Lace-Up Boots on 'The Voice'

As for accessories, the “Cinderella” actress opted for a coordinating pearl choker and dazzling studs. To round things out, Cabello wore her brown tresses in a flirty half-up half-down style with side-swept bangs.

Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani on “The Voice” Live Semi-Final Top 8 Red Carpet. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Taking her ensemble to new heights, Cabello donned a pair of Valentino Garavani Tan-Go platform pumps. The style features chunky soles, silver clasps, sturdy straps, sharp pointed toes, and a block heel of 6.5 inches. Platforms are a popular choice because of their height-boosting abilities.

Camila Cabello on “The Voice” Live Semi-Final Top 8 Red Carpet. CREDIT: Chris Haston/NBC

For footwear, Cabello usually gravitates towards a wide range of styles. The Cuban-born star often dons Nike’s Juvenate, Dunk Low and Blazer Mid 77 sneakers. She’s also known for sporting Adidas kicks, in addition to affordable slides and sandals by Franco Sarto, Birkenstock and Steve Madden. The singer often pairs these with dresses, tops and bottoms by affordable brands like H&M, Forever 21, and Zara, in addition to high-end labels like Dolce & Gabbana, Isabel Marant, and Versace.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Camila Cabello’s style evolution over the years.