Camila Cabello Takes on Punk Style With Patchwork Plaid Pants & Leather Corset for ‘The Voice’

Camila Cabello celebrated the last episode of “The Voice” before the season finale in a punk-pop-inspired look. Three contestants went home ahead of the finale, but Cabello’s teammate, Morgan Myles, made it through. The finale of “The Voice” season 22 airs next week on NBC.

The “Havana” singer donned a grungey look for the show. She wore wide-leg pants made up of patchwork plaid prints. The busy pants featured shades of black, white, red, green and more. Cabello added a black sheer long-sleeve top with the pants, which she wore under a corset top. Her top was made up of black leather material with thick boning in the bodice for extra shape.

Camila Cabello on ‘The Voice’ CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

The “Never Be the Same” musician accessorized her look with a pair of large hoop earrings and an array of rings.

Morgan Myles and Camila Cabello on ‘The Voice’ CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

While her shoes weren’t visible, it’s likely that Cabello wore chunky platform boots to continue with the punk theme of her outfit. When it comes to her footwear, Cabello often dons Nike’s Juvenate, Blazer Mid 77 and Dunk Low sneakers. She’s also known for sporting Adidas kicks, in addition to affordable slides and sandals by Franco Sarto, Steve Madden and Birkenstock.

The Fifth Harmony alum often pairs these with dresses, tops and bottoms by affordable brands like H&M, Forever 21 and Zara, in addition to high-end labels like Isabel Marant, Dolce & Gabbana and Versace.

