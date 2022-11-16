Camila Cabello Revives the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in T-Shirt Dress & Sparkling Jimmy Choo Sandals on ‘The Voice’

Camila Cabello had a sparkling fashion moment as she coached her team through the top 16 eliminations on “The Voice” on Nov. 15.

For her outfit, the “Havana” singer embraced the “no-pants” trend of 2018. Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo and more were among the stars who used the silhouette for their street-style moments. Last month, Tia Mowry recently revived the trend while posing on Instagram. Karlie Kloss and Gwen Stefani also embraced the look in September, and Maren Morris took the same fashion route in July on the “Today” show.

Cabello wore a white crystal-embellished Area t-shirt dress with an exaggerated collar that was lined with various shaped crystals. The sparkling dress is from the designer’s fall 2022 collection. Cabello paired the look with sheer black gloves.

Camila Cabello and her team at the Top 16 Eliminations round on “The Voice” in Los Angeles on Nov. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Cabello kept her light brown hair in a sleek half-finished ponytail style with glamorous makeup featuring a daring smokey eye and a mauve lip. Her stunning look was created by hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos and makeup artist Patrick Ta.

Camila Cabello at the Top 16 Eliminations round on “The Voice” in Los Angeles on Nov. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

As she completed the look, the singer slipped into a pair of sparkling silver Jimmy Choo sandals. The embellished heels were fastened by an ankle strap and featured a unique clustered coil that laid on the toe strap. The open-toe sandals brought height to the look with a 4-inch block heel. The crystal-encrusted sandals are from the designer’s spring 2020 collection.

Camila Cabello and her team at the Top 16 Eliminations round on “The Voice” in Los Angeles on Nov. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Cabello’s look was created by the styling duo Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi who has also worked with Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, and Heidi Klum.

Cabello’s versatile style usually gravitates towards casual footwear like sneakers from brands like Adidas and Nike. In the warmer months, she is most likely slipping into a pair of slides or sandals from Franco Sarto, Steve Madden, and Birkenstock. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, she will slip on a designer gown or pair of stilettos from labels like Isabel Marant, Dolce & Gabbana, and Versace.

