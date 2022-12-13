Camila Cabello Pops in Lilac Minidress & 5-Inch Louboutin Heels for ‘The Voice’ Finale

Camila Cabello looked glamorous at the live finale of “The Voice”, which aired last night on NBC. The coach is down to her last contestant, Morgan Myles, who will possibly be taking home the Season 22 win tonight.

The “Havana” singer wore a lilac 16 Arlington minidress that featured feathered cuffs and a keyhole cutout that started right below her exaggerated collar. The dress is from the designer’s Infinites collection.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, John Legend at the Live Finale of “The Voice” on Dec. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Casey Durkin/NBC

To accessorize, Cabello paired the look with a pair of diamond earrings and two sparkling silver-toned rings featuring an oversized lilac-toned gemstone.

The singer completed the look with a pair of lilac Louboutin sandals. The leather heels are decorated with daisies embellished with the designer’s signature spikes that rested on the toe and ankle strap. The pastel sandals added towering height to the look with a 5-inch asymmetrical block heel and a platform sole.

Later in the show, Cabello switched to a darker piece for her performance with Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend. The singer wore a floral black sheer Christian Siriano corset gown which featured a structured skirt and a cascading train. She paired it with black sheer gloves and accessorized with a pearl choker and dangle earrings. Most of her footwear was hidden but she seems to have slipped into a pair of square-toe pumps to complete the look.

Camila Cabello at the Live Finale of “The Voice” on Dec. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Both of Cabello’s look was put together by the styling duo Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi who has also worked with Jennifer Lopez, Lily Collins, and Heidi Klum.

