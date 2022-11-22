Camila Cabello Blooms in Pink Rosette Top & Glossy Lace-Up Boots on ‘The Voice’

Camila Cabello blossomed on the latest episode of NBC’s “The Voice.” The latest chapter of the reality singing competition, which aired yesterday, saw the former Fifth Harmony member clad in an eye-catching Area top and glossy black boots.

Cabello wore a black sheer turtleneck paired with a crystal rosette halter top by Area. The pink top featured a large flower detail with crystal embellishments at its center.

Camila Cabello on the latest episode of “The Voice” which aired on Nov, 21, 2022 on NBC. CREDIT: Casey Durkin/NBC via Getty Image

On bottom, the “She Loves Control” songstress wore black high-waisted trousers, that streamlined her look while acting as a stark contrast to the vibrant floral top.

The former “X-Factor” contestant sported a few large silver rings fitted with colorful gemstones and dangling diamond earrings, each accessory taking on a dashing costume jewelry quality.

Camila Cabello, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton on the latest episode of “The Voice” which aired on Nov, 21, 2022 on NBC. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

On her feet, Cabello stepped out in black pointed-toe ankle boots fitted with seemingly manageable stiletto heels and a sleek lace-up silhouette. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles.

Camila Cabello on the latest episode of “The Voice” which aired on Nov, 21, 2022 on NBC. CREDIT: Casey Durkin/NBC via Getty Image

For footwear, Cabello often gravitates towards a few versatile styles. The Cuban-born star often dons Nike’s Juvenate, Dunk Low and Blazer Mid 77 sneakers. She’s also known for sporting Adidas kicks, in addition to affordable slides and sandals by Franco Sarto, Birkenstock and Steve Madden. The singer often pairs these with dresses, tops, and bottoms by affordable brands like H&M, Forever 21, and Zara, in addition to high-end labels like Dolce & Gabbana, Isabel Marant, and Versace.

