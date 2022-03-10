×
Camila Cabello Gives a Rugged Twist to Her Retro-Inspired Purple Graphic Dress With Combat Boots

By Jacorey Moon
Camila Cabello knows how to make a nod to the ‘70s. The “Cinderella” actress got spotted while out and about in Santa Monica, Calif., Tuesday while celebrating International Women’s Day at Little Market.

When it comes to the outfit, Cabello slipped on a flowy long-sleeve dress that had an abstract print on a sheer overlay that had a ’70s vintage feel. The art is multicolored and has a crinkled hemline. The garment had a high neckline and had a seam on the waist to help accentuate the area.

For accessories, Cabello went with silver hoop earrings and sleek black sunglasses. On her wrists, she wore silver bracelets. She carried a black handbag with shiny silver hardware and studs for embellished touches.

Camila Cabello, black boots, flowy dress, print, March 8 2022
Camila Cabello in a flowy abstract print dress paired with black boots while out in Santa Monica, Calif on March 8, 2022.
CREDIT: H&K Content /London Entertainment / SplashNews.com
To complete everything, Cabello opted for a pair of tall black leather boots that came up to the mid-calf. The shoes had a round-toe design paired with a chunky lug-sole for a rugged combat boot look. They also had black shoelaces and included a convenient zipper on the inside that makes the shoes convenient and accessible.

A closer look at Camila Cabello’s tall black leather boots.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Cabello has a modern and unique aesthetic. For example, she wore a glitzy silver sheer dress that had a black poofy skirt paired with black leather thigh-highs while attending the “Cinderella” premiere. And when she’s off-duty, she popped on a sports bra, biker shorts and chunky sneakers for a trendy athletic ensemble.

The “Havana” singer started to make her mark in the fashion industry by starring in campaigns for the brand Guess in 2017, and she also starred in campaigns for Skechers.

Flip through the gallery to see Cabello’s style through the years. 

