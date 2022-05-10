Camila Cabello Goes Bold in 5-Inch Block Heels & Blue Halter Dress for Pepsi Max European Football Promo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Camila Cabello is a sight in blue for her latest Pepsi campaign. The “Don’t Go Yet” singer starred in the campaign for the Union of European Football Associations Champions League’s final opening ceremony, presented by Pepsi Max, that kicks off at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, May 26.

Camila Cabello headlines the UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony presented by Pepsi MAX® UEFA and Pepsi MAX® that take place on May 26, 2022. CREDIT: Pepsi/MEGA

For the outfit, Cabello donned a blue ankle-length gown that was sleeveless and incorporated a high halter neckline.

Cabello went bold for accessories and opted for chunky gold bangles that sparkled next to the silver championship trophy she stands alongside.

To finish off her attire, Cabello slipped her feet into a pair of chunky white platform heels. The shoes had a peep-toe silhouette and a height of approximately 5 inches.

Cabello has a modern and unique aesthetic. For example, she wore a glitzy silver sheer dress that had a black skirt paired with black leather thigh-highs while attending the “Cinderella” premiere. And when she’s off-duty, she popped on a sports bra, biker shorts and chunky sneakers for a trendy athletic ensemble. As for shoes, she tends to slip on pumps, loafers and boots that all align with her flirty aesthetic.

The “Havana” singer started to make her mark in the fashion industry by starring in campaigns for the brand Guess in 2017, and she also starred in campaigns for Skechers.

