Camila Cabello Lights Up Paris in Neon Extreme High-Slit Skirt & Pyramid Heels in Paris

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Camila Cabello is in her “Baddie” era while on a trip to Paris.

The singer posed in front of the Eiffel Tower lit up at night in a neon outfit seen in an Instagram post shared on Sunday. The caption reads, “I’m in my baddie phase, and my feet hurt.”

Cabello commanded attention in a neon yellow long-sleeved crop top with crisscross detailing. Two twisted ties wrapped around the star’s midsection, giving the look an interesting touch. The sleeves on the top were slightly see-through, juxtaposed to the opaque, plunging bodice.

Cabello layered gold chains around her neck and sported blue and black sunnies despite the dark. On her arm, the star carried a neon green box bag with a thick gold chain keeping it secure.The braided rope detailing on the skirt and crop top makes for a cohesive outfit with an interesting story to tell. The pops of neon are hard to beat. The hue is a loud statement when worn with other neons, but Cabello pulls it off with flying colors.

The former Fifth Harmony member donned a wrap skirt in that same neon yellow fabric with a high slit running up the side. The skirt also has braided tassels on it like the risque top that cascaded down the front of the skirt.

As for shoes, Cabello stepped into silver sandal heels studded with sparkles and pyramid heels, pushing the envelope further. The sparkles on the shoes are almost brighter than the Eiffel Tower shining in the background, the shoes glinting in the camera’s flash. Cabello seems to be fond of sandal heels just like many other celebrities for their comfort and functionality.

