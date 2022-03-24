After Camila Cabello Goes Viral Debuting Mullet Haircut, She Soars in Another New Look With Chunky Platform Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Camila Cabello knows how to make a statement. The “Don’t Go Yet” singer debuted a new look yesterday while modeling edgy outfits. Cabello’s fans erupted with praise after she shared her makeover in behind-the-scenes moments from the photoshoot on her Instagram page. In a video shared to her Instagram Stories, the entertainer offered a closer look at the most striking part of her transformation — a mullet haircut and a sparkling tooth accessory. “My shiny tooth and me by the fairly odd parents,” she captioned the Instagram video.
She’s seen posing with the new curly ‘do in a cutout maxi dress by Tom Ford and a beaded blazer by Givenchy. Incredibly, the Givenchy photo received nearly 1 million likes overnight.
Today, however, her hair looked quite different with long, straightened tresses as she was spotted making her way into BBC Radio 1 in London on Thursday wearing an ensemble that she elevated with two eye-catching details.
The “Cinderella” actress stepped out in a nearly floor-length coat by Dries Van Noten. The oversized outwear prompted a kimono feel due to its statement design, wide sleeves and flowy fabric. The jacket was also complete with a wide structured collar and side slant pockets.
Cabello wore the coat over a black caged top by Dion Lee. The garment had mesh detailing around the center and panels that ran from the top to the bottom. The “Havana” hitmaker teamed her see-through top with black high-waist trousers. The bottoms had the same print like her jacket near the hem of the leg.
To let her outfit do all of the talking, the award-winning songstress accessorized with thin hoop earrings, a few midi rings, neutral nails and carried a hot drink in her hand. She opted for soft neutral makeup.
The “Shameless” songstress took her outfit to new heights with black leather platform boots. The leather silhouette included leather uppers, a chunky outer sole and a thick stacked block heel.
Cabello is known for having a modern and unique sartorial aesthetic. Earlier this month, she celebrated International Women’s Day in Santa Monica, Calif. For the outing, she slipped into a long-sleeve dress that had an abstract print on a sheer overlay. She finished off her look with a pair of tall black leather boots that came up to mid-calf.
Flip through the gallery to see Cabello’s style through the years.
