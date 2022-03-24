After Camila Cabello Goes Viral Debuting Mullet Haircut, She Soars in Another New Look With Chunky Platform Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Camila Cabello knows how to make a statement. The “Don’t Go Yet” singer debuted a new look yesterday while modeling edgy outfits. Cabello’s fans erupted with praise after she shared her makeover in behind-the-scenes moments from the photoshoot on her Instagram page. In a video shared to her Instagram Stories, the entertainer offered a closer look at the most striking part of her transformation — a mullet haircut and a sparkling tooth accessory. “My shiny tooth and me by the fairly odd parents,” she captioned the Instagram video.

She’s seen posing with the new curly ‘do in a cutout maxi dress by Tom Ford and a beaded blazer by Givenchy. Incredibly, the Givenchy photo received nearly 1 million likes overnight.

Today, however, her hair looked quite different with long, straightened tresses as she was spotted making her way into BBC Radio 1 in London on Thursday wearing an ensemble that she elevated with two eye-catching details.

The “Cinderella” actress stepped out in a nearly floor-length coat by Dries Van Noten. The oversized outwear prompted a kimono feel due to its statement design, wide sleeves and flowy fabric. The jacket was also complete with a wide structured collar and side slant pockets.

Camila Cabello arrives at BBC Radio 1 in London on March 24, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Cabello wore the coat over a black caged top by Dion Lee. The garment had mesh detailing around the center and panels that ran from the top to the bottom. The “Havana” hitmaker teamed her see-through top with black high-waist trousers. The bottoms had the same print like her jacket near the hem of the leg.

To let her outfit do all of the talking, the award-winning songstress accessorized with thin hoop earrings, a few midi rings, neutral nails and carried a hot drink in her hand. She opted for soft neutral makeup.

Camila Cabello spotted at BBC Radio 1 in London on March 24, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Camila Cabello makes her way into BBC Radio 1 on March 24, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

The “Shameless” songstress took her outfit to new heights with black leather platform boots. The leather silhouette included leather uppers, a chunky outer sole and a thick stacked block heel.

A closer look at Camila Cabello’s platform boots on March 24, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Cabello is known for having a modern and unique sartorial aesthetic. Earlier this month, she celebrated International Women’s Day in Santa Monica, Calif. For the outing, she slipped into a long-sleeve dress that had an abstract print on a sheer overlay. She finished off her look with a pair of tall black leather boots that came up to mid-calf.

