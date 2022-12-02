Camila Cabello Thinks Pink in Satin Blazer & Hidden Heels at L’Oréal Paris’ Women Of Worth Celebration

Camila Cabello brought pink style to L’Oréal Paris’ Women Of Worth Celebration at The Ebell Club in Los Angeles on Dec. 1.
The “Havana” singer wore a sachet pink Zuhair Murad satin suit that featured a cutout gold ring detailing that followed up her sleeves. The stunning set is from the designer’s resort 2023 collection.
To accessorize, Cabello matched the rings on her blazer with a set of gold bands and a compact clutch. The singer kept her light brown hair in a softly waved style while her makeup complimented the rest of her look with a light pink smokey eye and a nude pink lip. Her stunning look was created by hair stylist Dimitrtis Giannetos and makeup artist Ash Holm.
The singer’s satin trousers cascaded the floor hiding her footwear. She most likely slipped into a pair of pink or gold pointed-toe pumps. For a red carpet appearance, the “Voice” judge often gravitates towards strappy sandals or glamorous heels from designer labels like Isabel Marant, Dolce & Gabbana, and Versace.
Cabello’s look was created by the styling duo Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi who have also worked with Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, and Heidi Klum.
The red carpet was filled last night with notable stars including H.E.R., Katherine Langford, and Helen Mirren.