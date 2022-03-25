Camila Cabello Soars in See-Through Pumps, Fishnets & Dramatic Little Black Dress in London

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Camila Cabello hit the streets today in London in another head-turning look.

Making her way to an appearance to promote new music, the “Señorita” singer showed off a sleek, fitted black midi dress featuring bold sleeves and zipper details. She also wore black fishnet stockings with see-through black pointy-toed pumps set atop a sky-high stiletto heel.

Camila Cabello steps out in London wearing a black dress and see-through black high heels on March 25, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

The Cuban-born singer-songwriter, 25, is hardly the only one to be seen in the see-through shoe trend. The Kardashians and Jenners are big fans of clear heels, plus a slew of other celebs like Gigi Hadid, Simone Biles and Drew Barrymore, who recently wore clear yellow pumps to the 2021 CFDA Awards.

A closer look at Camila Cabello wearing see-through black pointy-toe pumps in London on March 25, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Wearing her hair up in a long ponytail, the “Havana” hitmaker, also donned hoop earrings and several rings for the occasion. Just the day before, Cabello was spotted heading to BBC Radio 1 in mesh corset top worn under a long printed coat by Dries Van Noten, high-waisted black trousers and soaring black leather platform boots. Her upcoming third studio album, “Familia,” is slated to release next month on April 8.

