Camila Cabello Brings Red Hot Glamour In Saint Laurent Cutout Jumpsuit to ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Promo

Camila Cabello added a red hot take in the new promotional video for NBC’s “The Voice.”

In a recent Instagram post on August 26 from “The Voice’s” account, Camila poses alongside fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend as they gear up for season 22 of the singing competition series.

Cabello arguably steals the show in a head-to-toe red ensemble that couldn’t go unnoticed from a mile away. The musician strikes a pose for the promotional video in a red jumpsuit by Saint Laurent with a low neckline and side cutouts, a red matching red blazer, and open-toe red heeled sandals.

The former Fifth Harmony member accessorized the look with a tear-drop necklace and statement hoop earrings.

Cabello’s makeup was commercial-ready, with a natural look and a strong hint of blush and highlighter to give a slight contour to her face. She parted her hair down the middle, and the promotional images appear to give it a wind-blown effect.

Her fellow coaches also brought their fashion game, including Blake Shelton in one of his signature button-ups, blazers, jeans, and lace-ups combo, Gwen Stefani in a pink latex dress, fishnet tights, and white below-the-knee boots, and John Legend color blocked in a green button-up shirt, light red pants, and white sneakers.

“The Voice” isn’t the only thing currently keeping Cabello busy. She recently teamed up with Oscar and Grammy-winning composer Hans Zimmer to record the soundtrack for “Frozen Planet II,” a nature documentary series focused on life and the environment in the Arctic and Antarctic.

