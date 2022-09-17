Cameron Diaz Talks Returning To Acting in Black Jumpsuit & Strappy Louboutins on the ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Cameron Diaz sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” yesterday clad in all black and red bottoms. The “Charlie’s Angels” actress talked about being a new mother and turning 50, her organic wine company Avaline, and her return to acting in her new film alongside Jamie Fox entitled “Back in Action.”

Cameron Diaz during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Diaz was clad in a sleeveless black jumpsuit with thick shoulder straps and a sweetheart neckline, the style flowy and loose on the bottom and fitted up top. Accessorizing simply, the former model styled and stacked chunky gold chain necklaces and a few coordinating rings, adding a subtle shine to her ensemble. Diaz styled her short blond tresses in waves parted down the middle and accentuated her features with a smokey lid and a bold red lip for good measure.

Sticking to the classics, Diaz stepped into Loubigirl Christian Louboutin sandal heels that secured around the Golden Globe Award-winner’s ankles. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs.

Cameron Diaz during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Finishing out the show, Diaz and Fallon went head to head in a wine scooter race, the pair mounting grape-shaped scooters and dodging wine-themed obstacles to celebrate the release Avaline’s Cabernet Sauvignon.

Cameron Diaz during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

