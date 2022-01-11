Candace Cameron Bure Joins Friends & Family at Bob Saget’s House to Remember the TV Icon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

“Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure was spotted yesterday in LA while arriving at late comedian and friend Bob Saget’s house to mourn the loss of the TV icon, who died Sunday in Florida. Saget was most known for playing her dad on the ’80s and ’90s family sitcom, “Full House.” He also became notable for hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

For the ensemble, Bure opted for a wine-colored cardigan and a slouchy black T-shirt. She paired it with green khaki pants that unified the moment. She accessorized the outfit with a big rectangular red handbag.

Candace Cameron is seen arriving at Bob Saget “Full House” to join family and friends on Jan. 10, 2022. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

A closer look at Candace Cameron Bure’s black and white sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Bure wore on a pair of black and white sneakers by P448 that grounded her getup. The brand’s Jackson Black Dalmata style incorporated airy mesh panels, a white sleek sole and a black and white printed upper.

Due to the emotional tragedy, some of Saget’s former co-stars have spoken about what he meant to them and how much they’ll cherish the bond that they had.

Bure posted a photo of she and Saget hugging with the caption, “I love you sooooo much. I don’t want to say goodbye 💔. 35 years wasn’t long enough.”

Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner, his daughter, on “Full House” posted on Instagram with a sentimental caption of their relationship, “Bob was a wonderful human being. A human being that could drive you nuts at times, and he knew it, but who was so genuine that you couldn’t even get that frustrated. Someone who would also call and profusely apologize for at LEAST 15 minutes if he thought he MAY have perhaps said something he shouldn’t have or thought maybe he took a joke too far. He was a genuinely kind spirit who made it through so much in his life, and was most happy when he was helping others. Whether it was personally or through SO many of his different avenues of philanthropy. He gave great hugs too. I would always say “you’re the best TV dad ever”. And he was.”

In a group photo that featured Saget posted on the Instagram feed of most of the “Full House” cast, there’s a caption written by the team stating, “Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob.”

Saget leaves behind his wife Kelly Rizzo and four children.