Caitlyn Jenner Slips Into Kitten Heels & Leather Leggings For Daughter Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics Event

Caitlyn Jenner showcased her sleek summer style at her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics event held at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Kylie hosted a party to celebrate the launch of her signature lip kits and every member of the Kardashian-Jenner family showed up — including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Caitlyn pulled out a breezy sheer top for the festivities. The garment was decorated with a white and brown floral print throughout and featured a criss cross neckline and asymmetrical hem. The Olympic gold medal decathlete teamed the statement top with form-fitting leather pants.

Caitlyn Jenner arrives at daughter Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics event at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles on August 24, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

To take the look up a notch, the media personality styled her hair in soft waves and accessorized with silver hoop earrings and layered necklaces. Caitlyn gave her outfit a refined finish with a square black tote handbag.

Caitlyn Jenner attends daughter Kylie Jenner’s event at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles on August 24, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Completing Caitlyn’s look was a set of black suede pointed-toe pumps. The shoe style had a triangular pointed toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and was set on a small heel. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most popular and timeless shoe styles due to its luxe and durable construction.

Caitlyn Jenner attends daughter Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics event at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles on August 24, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, the former reality TV superstar often favors pointed-toe pumps in a range of colors and textures from labels like Valentino, Jimmy Choo and Otto + Ivy. When off-duty or exercising, the media personality prefers sneakers from athletic brands like Puma, Nike, Yeezy and FootJoy. These are often paired with a classic, versatile wardrobe of skinny jeans, sweaters and wrap dresses in neutral hues — plus crossbody and top-handle satchels by Balenciaga, Chanel and Versace, among other top brands.

Kylie Cosmetics and Ulta Beauty threw a co-branded party in Los Angeles, celebrating the brand’s new launch at the beauty retailer. The occasion included numerous themed photo opps and product displays, coinciding with the launch of Kylie’s Lip Blush lip kits. The occasion also featured a guest list including the Kardashian-Jenner clan and their spouses; Kris and Kendall Jenner, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were all in attendance.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades